GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded down $9.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 407,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

