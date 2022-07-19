GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1,231.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,927 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,766.67.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

