Gulden (NLG) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Gulden (NLG) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00250266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

