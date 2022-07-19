Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.001121.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
