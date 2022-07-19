Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.001121.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.