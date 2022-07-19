GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $19.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

