GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $19.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.