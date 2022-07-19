HackenAI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.
HackenAI Profile
HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HackenAI Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
