HackenAI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HackenAI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

