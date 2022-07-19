Hakka.Finance Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $836,200.44 and $3,501.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,912.09 or 0.99999670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars.

