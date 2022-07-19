Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.