Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of HALL stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.