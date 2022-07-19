Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given a $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been given a $18.00 target price by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.01% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 5,123,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $486,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.