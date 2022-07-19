Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

Harbor Diversified stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Monday. 33,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

