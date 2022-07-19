Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.3 %

HAS opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

