Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.3 %

HAS opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.