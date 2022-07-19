HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Reaches $121,142.17

HashCoin (HSC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $121,142.17 and $11,315.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

