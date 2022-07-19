HCM Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

HCM Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 20th. HCM Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of HCM Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCMAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. HCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,497,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $499,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,056,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $17,087,000.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

