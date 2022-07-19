H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services comprises 0.5% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after purchasing an additional 214,749 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 927,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,071. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,636 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Read More

