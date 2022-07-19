Head-To-Head Comparison: NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) and Its Peers

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) is one of 946 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NRx Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NRx Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2755 12498 38649 611 2.68

NRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.17%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.04%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -750.60% -235.82% NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,129.81% -136.84% -9.10%

Risk & Volatility

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$93.06 million -0.08 NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.85 billion $247.92 million -2.98

NRx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals peers beat NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

