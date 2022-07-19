Head-To-Head Survey: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -162.88% -89.29% Alector -12.65% -10.57% -3.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Alector’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($5.07) -0.87 Alector $207.09 million 4.31 -$36.33 million ($0.42) -25.52

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 11 0 3.00 Alector 1 1 4 0 2.50

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $29.55, indicating a potential upside of 569.96%. Alector has a consensus target price of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 94.56%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

Alector beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, its products in development stage include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

