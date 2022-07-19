Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) to Issue Dividend of $4.82 on July 27th

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTAGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 4.82 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Healthcare Trust of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,650,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1,963.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,254,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,893 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 257.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 696,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,795,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 141,421 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

