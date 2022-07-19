Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) to Issue Dividend of $4.82 on July 27th

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 4.82 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
Healthcare Trust of America Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HTA opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
