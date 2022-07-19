Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Raises Dividend to $4.82 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 4.82 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Healthcare Trust of America Stock Performance

Shares of HTA opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Trust of America

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Trust of America

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also

