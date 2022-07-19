Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 200,600 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of THR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,733. The company has a market cap of $483.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.33. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

