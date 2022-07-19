Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Genpact worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth $30,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,119. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

