Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

