Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 34,450 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,450 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.35% of MasterCraft Boat worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,034. The company has a market capitalization of $404.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.84. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

