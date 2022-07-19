Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 515,650 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515,650 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 910,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,212. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $43,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,003.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.