Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Acushnet worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 84,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 237,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Acushnet stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

