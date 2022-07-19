Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,033,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hemp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEMP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 42,794,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,241,398. Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. Its products include the King of Hemp pre-roll blends, fortified pre-rolls; Bubba Kush hemp; caviar/moon rocks; and diamonds and crumbles. The company also involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support.

