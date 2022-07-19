Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 37,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,442. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,471,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,962,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 207,063 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,087,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

