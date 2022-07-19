Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Price Performance

HFRO stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

