Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $36.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HIW. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

HIW stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 11,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

