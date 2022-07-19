Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 0.9 %

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 199 ($2.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £340.43 million and a P/E ratio of 829.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.52). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.54.

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

About Hollywood Bowl Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

