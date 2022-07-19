Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.63

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hong Kong Technology Venture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

Hong Kong Technology Venture Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

Read More

