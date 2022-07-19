Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches Market Cap of $48.31 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and $3.12 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00361635 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937.

Hoo Token Coin Trading

