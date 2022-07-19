Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Head-To-Head Review

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 35.68% 10.68% 1.25% F.N.B. 27.34% 8.06% 1.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hope Bancorp and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $13.49, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 2.86 $204.57 million $1.81 8.01 F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.02 $405.00 million $1.10 10.45

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hope Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

