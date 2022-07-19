Hord Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $993,738.63 and approximately $138,615.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00340566 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.
Hord Coin Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
