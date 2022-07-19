HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

HRIBF opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.05. HORIBA has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $477.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.36 million. HORIBA had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Research analysts expect that HORIBA will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

