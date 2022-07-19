Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HCHOF opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
