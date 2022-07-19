Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in June

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.0 days.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of HWDJF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 960 ($11.48) to GBX 730 ($8.73) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.00) to GBX 780 ($9.32) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.09) to GBX 941 ($11.25) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.75.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

