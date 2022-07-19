HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HPX Stock Performance

Shares of HPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539. HPX has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HPX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in HPX during the first quarter valued at $224,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in HPX during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HPX in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

