Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 186,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,215. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $929.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

