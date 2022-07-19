Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 2.1%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.32. 19,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,554,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $916.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

