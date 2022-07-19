Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.52. 1,324,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.