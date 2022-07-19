Hudock Inc. Acquires 110,551 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
