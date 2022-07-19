Hudock Inc. Decreases Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned about 1.15% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
PWOD opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.
Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.39%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
