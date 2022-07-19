Hudock Inc. Decreases Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned about 1.15% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,190 shares of company stock worth $189,783. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWOD opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.39%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.