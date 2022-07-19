Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 191.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 60,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $802,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.49 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

