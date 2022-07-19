Hudock Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudock Inc. owned about 2.40% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000.

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDMA opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

