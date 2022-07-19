Hudock Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,342 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.