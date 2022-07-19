Hudock Inc. Has $808,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7,082.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $267.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.25 and its 200 day moving average is $276.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

