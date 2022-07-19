Hudock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

ITA opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.11.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

