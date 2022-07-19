Hudock Inc. Purchases 2,073 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SCHG opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
