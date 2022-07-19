Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

