Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($64.65) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($56.57) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.70) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €62.00 ($62.63) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($64.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €55.34 ($55.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.83. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($42.47) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($60.59). The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

